Remember When Group and Carers Cafe

Quaker Meeting House New Adel Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS16 6AZ
0113 261 9103
www.opal-project.org.uk
sally-anne@opal-project.org.uk

About Remember When Group and Carers Cafe

Remember When Club provides support and activities for people with dementia and their carers, offering them a warm welcome, support, companionship, reassurance, and support. The sessions will be held in two rooms. In one room a wide range of activities is offered for people with memory problems and in the other carers can gain support from one another.

Who runs this service

  • Older Peoples Action in the Locality OPAL

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • OPAL members and their carers of any age; people with dementia living alone; people with questions about dementia
  • Residents of Cookridge, Ireland Wood, Tinshill, Holt Park, Adel and Bramhope - Leeds 16 above the Ring Road and affiliate members who live outside the area and can provide their own tranport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
