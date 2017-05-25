Remember When Club provides support and activities for people with dementia and their carers, offering them a warm welcome, support, companionship, reassurance, and support. The sessions will be held in two rooms. In one room a wide range of activities is offered for people with memory problems and in the other carers can gain support from one another.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17