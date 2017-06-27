Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Remembering Tree Cafe

Blandford Day Centre Heddington Drive, Blandford Forum,
DT11 7TP
01258 480762
www.tricuro.co.uk
Dorset.BlandfordDayCentre@tricuro.co.uk

About Remembering Tree Cafe

Cafe for people who experience memory loss and their carers - designed to support both in developing relationships, carers' skills and knowledge as well as to create safe environment of relaxation, fun and interesting place to be. Offers an experience of learning new ways of expressing memories and communicating them, mixed with the experience of reaching out and engaging people with memory loss in different but meaningful ways. Through the means of art (and its multifaceted ways of expression) carers and their loved ones are able to create new memories together, find support in each other and communicate with one another in a different way.

Who runs this service

  • Tricuro

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone experiencing memory loss and their carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
