Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Sid Valley Memory Cafe

Twyford House Coburg Road, Sidmouth, Devon,
EX10 8NF
01395 577394
www.sidvalleymemorycafe.co.uk
amthompson55@hotmail.com

About Sid Valley Memory Cafe

Sid Valley Memory Cafe runs weekly. It provides a space for people with dementia and their carers to chat and share experiences with other people in similar circumstances. There is a planned programme of events, which might include quizzes, reminiscence sessions, music from a resident pianist, and monthly guests, such as a group of music hall performers. There are also occasional visits from representatives from Age UK or Alzheimer's Society. Outside the cafe, there is a programme of visits and activities.

Who runs this service

  • Sid Valley Memory Cafe

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by dementia, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Sid Valley area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017