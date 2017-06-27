About Sid Valley Memory Cafe

Sid Valley Memory Cafe runs weekly. It provides a space for people with dementia and their carers to chat and share experiences with other people in similar circumstances. There is a planned programme of events, which might include quizzes, reminiscence sessions, music from a resident pianist, and monthly guests, such as a group of music hall performers. There are also occasional visits from representatives from Age UK or Alzheimer's Society. Outside the cafe, there is a programme of visits and activities.