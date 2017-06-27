Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

St Thomas Memory Cafe

Main Hall (behind the church building) St. Thomas Methodist Church 110-111 Cowick Street, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 1JE
01392 824752
www.westbank.org.uk/memory-cafes
v.hutchinson@westbankfriends.org

About St Thomas Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, run by Westbank, provides a relaxed, reassuring, understanding social space in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Refreshments are available. Activities may include quizzes, games, poetry, music, arts and crafts and special events. Guests, including speakers, health and social professionals and performers might attend, whether to inform, advise or entertain. Various forms of information, including about potential opportunities to access further support, are also available via leaflets and booklets, which people are very welcome to take away with them.

Who runs this service

  • Westbank

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
