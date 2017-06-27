Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Swanley Memory Cafe

White Oak Court Sycamore Drive, Swanley, Kent,
BR8 7WF
01474 533990
www.alz-dem.org
info@alz-dem.org

About Swanley Memory Cafe

Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Services provide a number of cafes throughout the Dartford, Gravesend and Swanley area. The cafes allow people with dementia, their carers and others to find out more about dementia, and how to live well with the condition. It provides a relaxed and reassuring setting in which practical information can be shared, together with emotional and social support. Health and Social Care professionals, together with other professionals that provide support to people living with dementia, attend regularly to provide specialist information and guidance. The cafes normally provide guest speakers, entertainment, light refreshments and the opportunity for people to meet others, share experiences and make friends.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services (ADSS)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is affected by dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
