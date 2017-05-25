About Sweet Memories Dementia Cafe

North Manchester Black Health Forum (NMBHF) provides information in English and major community languages, written and verbally, over a cup of tea and chat to encourage people to find out what help is available. NMBHF works with communities and organisations with specific focus on South Asian Community to increase awareness and facilitate, access to health improvement opportunities and information. A programme of activities and monthly guest speakers is also available, such as Dementia Champions, Admiral Nurse Service, The Alzheimer's Society, GP's to eradicate myths and fears. NMBHF encourages partners, carers or relatives of people living with dementia to share their experiences to support others and raise awareness as they are the expert.