Support group

Sweet Memories Dementia Cafe

Woodville Children's Centre Shirley Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M8 0NE
0161 720 9974
bit.ly/29YLnXp
nmbhf2010@hotmail.co.uk

About Sweet Memories Dementia Cafe

North Manchester Black Health Forum (NMBHF) provides information in English and major community languages, written and verbally, over a cup of tea and chat to encourage people to find out what help is available. NMBHF works with communities and organisations with specific focus on South Asian Community to increase awareness and facilitate, access to health improvement opportunities and information. A programme of activities and monthly guest speakers is also available, such as Dementia Champions, Admiral Nurse Service, The Alzheimer's Society, GP's to eradicate myths and fears. NMBHF encourages partners, carers or relatives of people living with dementia to share their experiences to support others and raise awareness as they are the expert.

Who runs this service

  • North Manchester Black Health Forum

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
