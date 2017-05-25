Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Synergy Cafe - Ipswich at the Chantry

The Stables at The Chantry Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, Suffolk,
IP2 0BP
01473 295200
www.sueryder.org/synergysuffolk
community.services@sueryder.org

About Synergy Cafe - Ipswich at the Chantry

The cafe welcomes people with dementia to attend together with their family carer or a friend and enjoy meeting others living with dementia. People can relax, chat or participate in enjoyable activities in a safe environment and receive information, education and dedicated time with the cafe's facilitators. Every fortnight, the cafe also welcomes older people with all health conditions, their family and friends. Lunch and refreshments available.

Who runs this service

  • Sue Ryder

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is living with dementia, with or without a diagnosis and at any stage in the condition
  • Person with dementia must be accompanied by a family carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
