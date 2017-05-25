A twice-monthly cafe, independently run, which provides a social and informal support opportunity for people affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers. After refreshments, carers can attend a separate carers' session, at which Legal advice is provided on a regular basis and informational speakers attend as requested, while those they care for enjoy a variety of activities.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17