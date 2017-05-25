Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Tavistock Memory Cafe

The Anchorage Centre Chapel Street, Tavistock, Devon,
PL19 8AG
07702 885503
www.tasstavistock.org.uk
tuskabisker@gmail.com

About Tavistock Memory Cafe

A twice-monthly cafe, independently run, which provides a social and informal support opportunity for people affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers. After refreshments, carers can attend a separate carers' session, at which Legal advice is provided on a regular basis and informational speakers attend as requested, while those they care for enjoy a variety of activities.

Who runs this service

  • Tavistock Memory Cafe

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017