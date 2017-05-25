About Tea Cosy Memory Cafe - Leeds

Cafe for people with dementia and their carers. Come and make new friends, have a friendly chat and get to know more about the place you live in. Although originally planned around Alzheimer's disease/dementia, the cafe has moved on a little and now supports a variety of those in need of support, including those with learning difficulties, mental health problems, those living alone and those who simply need a chat and a bit of support.