Tea Cosy Memory Cafe - Leeds

Rothwell Parish Centre (behind Salutes) Rothwell Parish Church Church Street Rothwell, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS26 0QL
0113 288 9068
peter.smith011@btinternet.com

About Tea Cosy Memory Cafe - Leeds

Cafe for people with dementia and their carers. Come and make new friends, have a friendly chat and get to know more about the place you live in. Although originally planned around Alzheimer's disease/dementia, the cafe has moved on a little and now supports a variety of those in need of support, including those with learning difficulties, mental health problems, those living alone and those who simply need a chat and a bit of support.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Friendly Rothwell

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers, family and people with dementia, including people with learning difficulties, mental health problems, those living alone and those who simply need a chat and a bit of support

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
