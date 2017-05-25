This bi-monthly cafe, run by Acorn Community Support, provides a relaxed setting in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet and support others in similar circumstances. There are also varied activities. During the morning cafe, carers can go to a separate nearby venue for a carers' meeting of around 45 minutes.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17