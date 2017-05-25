Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Teign Valley Memory Cafe

Strawberry Hill Dunsford, Exeter, Devon,
EX6 7HE
01647 252622
www.acorncommunitysupport.co.uk
margaret.barker@btconnect.com

About Teign Valley Memory Cafe

This bi-monthly cafe, run by Acorn Community Support, provides a relaxed setting in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet and support others in similar circumstances. There are also varied activities. During the morning cafe, carers can go to a separate nearby venue for a carers' meeting of around 45 minutes.

Who runs this service

  • Acorn Community Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers and family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
