Thursday Memory Cafe

St Gregory's Social Club Church Street Farnworth, Bolton, Greater Manchester,
BL4 8AG
01204 386696
www.boltondementiasupport.btck.co.uk
boltondsg@gmail.com

About Thursday Memory Cafe

Memory Cafes offer a friendly, relaxed and welcoming setting where people living with dementia, their families and carers can drop in to access information, support and activities. Memory Cafes offer the opportunity for people living with dementia and their families to meet others in a similar situation, find out how and where to get help and share experiences and coping strategies. Knowing that others really understand makes a difference, and this can grow into a support network that exists outside the cafe. Each cafe provides a setting where people living with dementia feel welcomed and valued.

Who runs this service

  • Bolton Dementia Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Bolton Borough only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
