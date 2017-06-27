Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Times Gone By

GL11 Community Hub Fairmead Cam, Dursley, Gloucestershire,
GL11 5JS
01453 548350
www.gl11.org.uk
stephaniewilliams@gl11.org.uk

About Times Gone By

Dementia cafe, crafts and activities.

Who runs this service

  • GL11 Community Hub

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
