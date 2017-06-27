Triple Link is a friendly, relaxed and supportive group for people who are living with memory loss or dementia. It offers: support and information for carers and for those who are living with dementia or memory loss; a place to meet others who understand and can share same experiences; assistance with paperwork or form completion; trained volunteers on hand; fun activities, or simply time to relax and talk.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17