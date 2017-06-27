Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Triple Link

Brunswick Hub 98-100 Shrubland Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire,
CV31 3BD
01926 422123
www.bhlc.services
triple.link@bhlc.services

About Triple Link

Triple Link is a friendly, relaxed and supportive group for people who are living with memory loss or dementia. It offers: support and information for carers and for those who are living with dementia or memory loss; a place to meet others who understand and can share same experiences; assistance with paperwork or form completion; trained volunteers on hand; fun activities, or simply time to relax and talk.

Who runs this service

  • Brunswick Healthy Living Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carer or family member

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017