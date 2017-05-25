About Wednesday Memory Cafe

Memory Cafes offer a friendly, relaxed and welcoming setting where people living with dementia, their families and carers can drop in to access information, support and activities. Memory Cafes offer the opportunity for people living with dementia and their families to meet others in a similar situation, find out how and where to get help and share experiences and coping strategies. Knowing that others really understand makes a difference, and this can grow into a support network that exists outside the cafe. Each cafe provides a setting where people living with dementia feel welcomed and valued.