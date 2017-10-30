Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Westbury Memory Cafe

The Barn Fullingbridge Farm Capps Lane Heywood, Westbury, Wiltshire,
BA13 4NB
01380 739055
www.alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk
kates@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Westbury Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, funded by Wiltshire Council and run by Alzheimer's Support, provides an informal setting where people can find out more about Dementia and the help available, meet others in a similar situation, and enjoy a pleasant social occasion. Supper is provided. Members of staff are always present to provide information and answer questions. The evening usually includes live music or a visiting speaker, who may include health care professionals, legal advice, or local interest experts. It is always enjoyable and informative.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems or dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
