About Woodbury Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, run by Westbank, provides a relaxed, reassuring, understanding social space in which people with memory changes or dementia can meet others in similar circumstances. Refreshments are available. Activities may include quizzes, games, poetry, music, arts and crafts and special events. Guests include speakers, health and social professionals and performers might attend, whether to inform, advise or entertain. Various forms of information, including potential opportunities for further support are available in the form of leaflets or booklets which people are welcome to take away.