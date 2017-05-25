Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Active Minds

Blackburn Hall Commercial Street Rothwell, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS26 0AW
0113 288 0887
rothwellliveathome.btck.co.uk/ServicesActivities
rothwell.liveathome@mha.org.uk

About Active Minds

This group is for anyone living with dementia, short term memory loss, or simply for those who wish to keep their minds in healthy working order. On the second Wednesday of each month we meet for a chat, a chnace to reminisce and maybe join in a fun activity. On the fourth Wednesday of each month we have a lovaly sing-a-long with John Whalley. Family, carers and support workers are invited too.

Who runs this service

  • Rothwell and District Live at Home Scheme

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above in the local area wishing to keep their minds in healthy working, including those living with dementia or short term memory loss, their carers and family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
