This group is for anyone living with dementia, short term memory loss, or simply for those who wish to keep their minds in healthy working order. On the second Wednesday of each month we meet for a chat, a chnace to reminisce and maybe join in a fun activity. On the fourth Wednesday of each month we have a lovaly sing-a-long with John Whalley. Family, carers and support workers are invited too.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17