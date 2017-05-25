About Admiral Nurses

The Admiral Nurse provides pyschological support to help family, carers and people with dementia undertand and deal with their feelings and emotions. Liases with other professionals and organisations to provide co-ordinated care and support. Provides therapeutic, psycho-educational and socail support. Delivers specially tailored training to community groups and care homes. Facilitates a Carer Education group and Peer Support Group for people with a diagnosis of dementia.