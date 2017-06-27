About Aldbury Cogs Club

The Cogs Club provides purposeful activities, based on Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST), for around 10 people with mild to moderate dementia. The programme can help people to recall or develop new skills and to transfer these skills to daily activities at home. The club can also provide the carer with some respite. The day usually consists of four sessions interspersed with breaks for refreshments or lunch. The first hour is about people meeting each other, discussing the 'Cogs' name, orientation to time and place, and sharing news. The second session explores a theme such as sounds, categorising objects and word association. After a light lunch, there is movement to music. This can be seated, standing or moving around the room. It may include miming to familiar songs. The last session usually involves a board game, such as Scrabble. Before members go home, they are given a summary of their day which can be discussed during their last tea break.