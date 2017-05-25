About Alzheimer Cafe Farnborough

The Alzheimer Cafe (AC) is a monthly gathering to provide dementia education, especially the emotional aspects, in a friendly, cafe-like setting. The aims are to help reduce the fear and stigma around dementia, to meet and socialise with others 'in the same boat' and to provide information about local services. There is a rolling programme of topics which are presented and discussed openly and sensitively, and guests are invited to participate and ask questions. ACs are organised and run entirely by volunteers.