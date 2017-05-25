Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services

Joseph Exley House Dean Street, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S70 6EX
01226 280057
www.biads.org.uk
biads@btconnect.com

About Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services

BIADS provides support services for people with dementia, their carers and families. They have a dedicated dementia centre from which they provide a range of services with Carer Support at the centre of all they do. At the dementia centre, there are opportunities for social groups, drop in dementia cafes, BIADS Singers, Circle Dancing, Jabadao exercise, an excellent gym run by Barnsley Mental health team physiotherapists, group holidays and day trips, reminisence and life story work and a multi-sensory room and much more.

Who runs this service

  • Barnsley Independent Alzheimers and Dementia Support (BIADS)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers and families in the borough of Barnsley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017