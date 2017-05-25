About Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services

BIADS provides support services for people with dementia, their carers and families. They have a dedicated dementia centre from which they provide a range of services with Carer Support at the centre of all they do. At the dementia centre, there are opportunities for social groups, drop in dementia cafes, BIADS Singers, Circle Dancing, Jabadao exercise, an excellent gym run by Barnsley Mental health team physiotherapists, group holidays and day trips, reminisence and life story work and a multi-sensory room and much more.