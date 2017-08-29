About Antrim Area Dementia Empowerment Group

Dementia NI invite people who live with a diagnosis of dementia, to join their local empowerment group. Group members support each other through friendship and understanding. The groups which run throughout Northern Ireland, empower people living with dementia to have a voice, and to remain active and part of their community. Dementia NI group members help influence how people can live well after a diagnosis of dementia in Northern Ireland. The groups raise awareness by telling others what life is like to live with dementia. Group members engage with various organisations throughout Northern Ireland, to inform them of how to make their services, policies and practice more suitable for people living with dementia.