Art Therapy Group for People with Dementia Coventry

Koco Community Resource Centre 15 Arches Industrial Estate Spon End, Coventry, West Midlands,
CV1 3JQ
07709 285325
heartt.co.uk
info@heartt.co.uk

About Art Therapy Group for People with Dementia Coventry

Art therapy group for older people experiencing memory loss, mental health and associated difficulties, such as social isolation. Art therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses art media as its primary mode of expression and communication. Within this context, art is used as a medium to address emotional issues which may be confusing and distressing. Image-making is very helpful for maintaining brain function. The social aspect of the group is helpful. People who have enjoyed making art before a dementia diagnosis tend to get most out of the group. People with no prior experience of art may struggle to engage with image-making processes. The art therapy group is not an art class.

Who runs this service

  • Art Therapy for Health CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people experiencing memory loss, mental health and associated difficulties, such as social isolation, including people with a diagnosis of mild to moderate dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
