About Befriending Service

BUDS Befriending Service offers the opportunity for a person with dementia to receive a weekly visit for anything up to 3 hours per session from a volunteer at a small cost per session. Befriending can help to improve the well being of a person with dementia by alleviating the surrounding conditions they may experience, such as feelings of isolation or a lack of stimulation, particularly if they live on their own. Befriending could also offer the opportunity for a family carer to have a regular break from the caring role. We aim to visit at a time to suit the person, either on a day when they may not receive other visitors, or to fit in around family carers' needs.