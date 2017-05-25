Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Befriending Service

Great Bridge Library Sheepwash Lane, Tipton, West Midlands,
DY4 7JF
0121 565 3721
www.buds.co.uk
info@buds.co.uk

About Befriending Service

BUDS Befriending Service offers the opportunity for a person with dementia to receive a weekly visit for anything up to 3 hours per session from a volunteer at a small cost per session. Befriending can help to improve the well being of a person with dementia by alleviating the surrounding conditions they may experience, such as feelings of isolation or a lack of stimulation, particularly if they live on their own. Befriending could also offer the opportunity for a family carer to have a regular break from the caring role. We aim to visit at a time to suit the person, either on a day when they may not receive other visitors, or to fit in around family carers' needs.

Who runs this service

  • Better understanding of Dementia for Sandwell

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia who live in their own home (not in residential care)
  • Residents of Sandwell area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017