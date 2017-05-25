About BUDS Club - Rowley Regis

The weekly clubs offer people with dementia the opportunity to socialise, receive support, and take part in a variety of creative activities. BUDS have expanded and now offer clubs for people a lot closer to home. BUDS have increased the length of the clubs to enable clients to enjoy a cooked dinner and activities. It will also enable family carers to have a longer break. The clubs are facilitated by BUDS staff and a range of volunteers.