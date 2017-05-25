Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

BUDS Club - Rowley Regis

St Giles Church Hall Hanover Road, Rowley Regis, West Midlands,
B65 9EQ
0121 565 3721
www.buds.co.uk
admin@buds.co.uk

About BUDS Club - Rowley Regis

The weekly clubs offer people with dementia the opportunity to socialise, receive support, and take part in a variety of creative activities. BUDS have expanded and now offer clubs for people a lot closer to home. BUDS have increased the length of the clubs to enable clients to enjoy a cooked dinner and activities. It will also enable family carers to have a longer break. The clubs are facilitated by BUDS staff and a range of volunteers.

Who runs this service

  • Better understanding of Dementia for Sandwell

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia
  • Residents of Sandwell area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
