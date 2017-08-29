The Staywell Community Team offers support for persons to remain independent in their home and community. They look at opportunities to socialise including social centres, local groups and classes. Referral is offered to quality assured advice service to help maximise income, access transport options and receive advice about all aspects of life. They can also offer short term practical help such as shopping or accompanying you for a walk to build up confidence.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17