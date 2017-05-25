Cruse Bereavement Care is the leading national charity for bereaved people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Offering support, advice and information to adults including adults living with dementia, children and young people when someone dies and work to enhance society's care of bereaved people. Cruse offers face-to-face, national helpline, email and website support. Services are provided by a network of 5,000 trained volunteers and are confidential and free.
