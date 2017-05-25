Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementa Cafe

1 City Road East, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M15 4PN
0161 235 6900
www.peoplefirsthousing.co.uk/dementia
admin@pfha.co.uk

About Dementa Cafe

People First Housing Association have set up a cafe which is open to anyone worried about their memory. At the cafe, people are offered information and support about a range of issues including welfare benefits, safety around the home as well as activities and games, along with tea and cake. The cafe sometimes has guest speakers invited to talk about care and support available in the area. The cafe also visits local attractions and museums several times a year.

Who runs this service

  • People First Housing Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anybody living with memory loss or other symptoms of dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

