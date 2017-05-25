About Dementia Adviser

Dementia Advisers are the first, friendly point of contact with the service. They work closely with local health teams and in Memory Clinics and the Cognitive Disorders Clinic and they might visit a person at home. Dementia Advisers will establish ongoing contact after diagnosis and identify needs and preferences; provide specialist, personalised information and advice (about condition, finance and welfare benefits, aids and adaptations, help at home, employment, social activities and opportunities, respite, lasting power of attorney and other legal matters); develop a support plan and link to other sources of support and help; review in 6 months if there has been no contact with the service in the intervening period and run local support groups.