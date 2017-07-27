Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia Club Saturday

Raleigh House 14 Nelson Road, New Malden,
KT3 5EA
020 8942 8256
www.staywellservices.org.uk
admin@staywellservices.org.uk

About Dementia Club Saturday

The Staywell Saturday Club provides a variety of activities, opportunities to socialise as well as providing access to financial advice to maximise financial inclusion through their Information, Advice and Advocacy team. It is an opportunity to provide information about other services available in and around the Borough. If a person is apprehensive about attending alone, a meeting can be arranged prior to the club or they can be accompanied on the first visit.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with a diagnosis of dementia and their family and unpaid carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
