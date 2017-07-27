The Staywell Saturday Club provides a variety of activities, opportunities to socialise as well as providing access to financial advice to maximise financial inclusion through their Information, Advice and Advocacy team. It is an opportunity to provide information about other services available in and around the Borough. If a person is apprehensive about attending alone, a meeting can be arranged prior to the club or they can be accompanied on the first visit.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17