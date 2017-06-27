Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia Community Support Team

Civic Centre Victoria Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, Essex,
SS2 6FA
01702 534772
www.southend.gov.uk
DementiaCommunitySupport@southend.gov.uk

About Dementia Community Support Team

Dementia support, information and peer support for people with dementia and carers.

Who runs this service

  • Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, carers, and professionals.
  • Residents of Southend on Sea.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

