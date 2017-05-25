Dementia Connections provides a friendly and welcoming environment to people living with memory problems, and their families, friends and carers. The group offers information and support, as well as access to a wealth of knowledge, provided by a range of visiting professionals, from a variety of organisations. Respite support is also offered.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17