Dementia Connections

The Chipping Club Room The Chipping, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire,
GL12 7AD
07870 334553
dementiaconnections@outlook.com

About Dementia Connections

Dementia Connections provides a friendly and welcoming environment to people living with memory problems, and their families, friends and carers. The group offers information and support, as well as access to a wealth of knowledge, provided by a range of visiting professionals, from a variety of organisations. Respite support is also offered.

Who runs this service

  • Link Services (South Glos) CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with memory problems, either with a formal diagnosis or undiagnosed, and their families, friends and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
