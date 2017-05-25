Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Flexible Outreach Service

Admirals Offices Main Gate Road The Historic Dockyard, Chatham, Kent,
ME4 4TZ
01634 401099
www.ageuk.org.uk/medway
enquiries@ageukmedway.org.uk

Age UK Medway runs a Dementia Flexible Outreach Service, which supports people in continuing to pursue their interests and social activities, and to maintain their daily living skills. A trained Support Worker can visit a person for up to two hours every week or fortnight to provide meaningful activities at home, such as life story work, or to accompany them on an outing. The service can allow a carer some respite from their role.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Medway

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over with memory problems or in the early stages of dementia, who are living in the Medway area. Referrals can come from a Health or Social Care professional, a person with dementia or a family carer.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
