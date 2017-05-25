About Dementia Flexible Outreach Service

Age UK Medway runs a Dementia Flexible Outreach Service, which supports people in continuing to pursue their interests and social activities, and to maintain their daily living skills. A trained Support Worker can visit a person for up to two hours every week or fortnight to provide meaningful activities at home, such as life story work, or to accompany them on an outing. The service can allow a carer some respite from their role.