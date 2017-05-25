About Dementia friendly cookery courses

A weekly cookery course (typically 8 weeks) for people with dementia. Carers are welcome but may not be required. Participants prepare a healthy meal, including different dishes each week and then eat the food together as a shared lunch. Cooking, eating and spending time preparing a meal can be a wonderful activity to help bring back happy memories of the past or previous knowledge. All activities are tailored to individuals' interests and abilities, within a friendly and supportive environment.