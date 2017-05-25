Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia friendly cookery courses

The Garden House 5 Warleigh Road, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 4NT
01273 431700
www.bhfood.org.uk/dementia-friendly-food-project
info@bhfood.org.uk

About Dementia friendly cookery courses

A weekly cookery course (typically 8 weeks) for people with dementia. Carers are welcome but may not be required. Participants prepare a healthy meal, including different dishes each week and then eat the food together as a shared lunch. Cooking, eating and spending time preparing a meal can be a wonderful activity to help bring back happy memories of the past or previous knowledge. All activities are tailored to individuals' interests and abilities, within a friendly and supportive environment.

Who runs this service

  • Brighton & Hove Food Partnership

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Brighton and Hove

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
