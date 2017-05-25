The Dereham Meeting Point is a registered charity that was formed in 1986. The service they provide with the Dementia Friendly Dereham group includes a safe, warm and companionable environment. Information is available and details of local services identified. It dedicates time on a Wednesday to carers and people living with dementia. There is a special Information Point every week. Activities are organised daily or on a one off occasion and carers have the opportunity to have time for themselves.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17