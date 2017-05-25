Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Friendly Dereham Activity Group

The Meeting Point St. Withburga Lane, Dereham,
NR19 1ED
01362 698866
www.dementia-friendly-dereham.co.uk
info@dementia-friendly-dereham.co.uk

About Dementia Friendly Dereham Activity Group

The Dereham Meeting Point is a registered charity that was formed in 1986. The service they provide with the Dementia Friendly Dereham group includes a safe, warm and companionable environment. Information is available and details of local services identified. It dedicates time on a Wednesday to carers and people living with dementia. There is a special Information Point every week. Activities are organised daily or on a one off occasion and carers have the opportunity to have time for themselves.

Who runs this service

  • Dereham Dementia Friendly Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People at the early stages of dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
