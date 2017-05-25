Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia friendly gardening project

The Garden House 5 Warleigh Road, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 4NT
01273 431700
www.bhfood.org.uk/dementia-friendly-food-project
info@bhfood.org.uk

About Dementia friendly gardening project

Brighton & Hove Food Partnership run a friendly and supportive regular weekly gardening group at the beautiful Garden House, an old walled garden in Brighton. All activities are tailored to the individual, depending on their interests and abilities. Activities depend on the time of year and the weather, but will involve things like: planting seeds; potting on; planting up containers; making salad; and enjoying the garden space. No previous experience is necessary.

Who runs this service

  • Brighton & Hove Food Partnership

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate dementia; carers for some sessions
  • Residents of Brighton, Hove and surrounding areas. Applications can only be accepted from people who have a good level of mobility (are able to walk unaided) due to the uneven nature of the ground and trip hazards.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
