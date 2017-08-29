Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dementia Information, Advice and Support - Ripon

Community House Allhallowgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire,
HG4 1LE
01765 601224
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/dementia-support-advisors
info@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Dementia Information, Advice and Support - Ripon

The team of Dementia Support Advisors are committed and experienced in supporting people living with dementia and their carers, at whatever stage of the illness. From someone who is newly diagnosed to those who need residential care, the team will come alongside offering support, advice, signposting, practical suggestions or simply a listening ear. Support Advisors offer an initial home visit to meet and discuss the individual needs of anyone who is referred, or self refers to Dementia Forward. Following the initial visit, they can open other doors for people, being the gateway to other organisations who can also help, such as health and social care providers, financial advisors and other specialist support organisations.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carer, family and anybody affected by dementia across Ripon and Harrogate District

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

