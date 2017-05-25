Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

1 City Road East, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M15 4PN
0161 235 6900
www.peoplefirsthousing.co.uk
admin@peoplefirsthousing.co.uk

The service visits clients in their homes to provide housing related support and assist clients with a range of needs including: tenancy upkeep issues; issues around mental health and memory loss; social isolation; self-neglect; rehousing needs; physical health needs, mobility issues and sensory impairments; support to access medical appointments and manage medication; alcohol and drug issues; claiming benefits; debt management; neighbour nuisance/ASB issues; support to manage correspondence/form filling; support to access legal and financial advice.

  • People First Housing Association

  • People aged 55 and above who are exhibiting early signs of dementia, memory loss or confusion. Self-referrals and referrals from family members are accepted.
  • Residents of Manchester City Council

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


