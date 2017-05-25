The service visits clients in their homes to provide housing related support and assist clients with a range of needs including: tenancy upkeep issues; issues around mental health and memory loss; social isolation; self-neglect; rehousing needs; physical health needs, mobility issues and sensory impairments; support to access medical appointments and manage medication; alcohol and drug issues; claiming benefits; debt management; neighbour nuisance/ASB issues; support to manage correspondence/form filling; support to access legal and financial advice.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17