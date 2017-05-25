About Dementia Support

The Age UK Berkshire service provides ongoing one-to-one support for people with memory loss or living with dementia, and can give some respite to carers. This service is completely user-led, individually planned and implemented according to the service user's specific needs. A wide range of activities are designed to assess a person's ability to engage with their support worker. A suitable programme of stimulating activities is then developed and gradually introduced. These activities may vary according to the person's level of interest, attention span and ability to participate, and may include: reminiscing; flower arranging; cookery; gardening; puzzles & board games; collages and other art work; music and singing; trips to place of interest.