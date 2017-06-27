About Dementia Support Service

Age UK Salford's Dementia Support Service (DSS) has been working with families, individuals and professionals since 1998. The service provides community-based advice, guidance and support to individuals with a diagnosis of dementia, and to their carers and families. The service also provides social and activity groups for people with dementia and early-onset dementia in the form of local group activities which are easy to access and offer a familiar community environment.