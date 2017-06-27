Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Support Service

The Clifton Green Centre The Green Clifton Swinton, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M27 8QL
0161 728 2001
www.ageuk.org.uk/salford/our-services/dementia-support-service
dssadmin@ageuksalford.org.uk

About Dementia Support Service

Age UK Salford's Dementia Support Service (DSS) has been working with families, individuals and professionals since 1998. The service provides community-based advice, guidance and support to individuals with a diagnosis of dementia, and to their carers and families. The service also provides social and activity groups for people with dementia and early-onset dementia in the form of local group activities which are easy to access and offer a familiar community environment.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Salford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems or diagnosis of dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Salford

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
