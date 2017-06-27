About Dementia Support

Dartmouth Caring has a Dementia Support Worker and other trained staff and volunteers to help. It provides information, advice and services to vulnerable adults and older people in Dartmouth and surrounding villages. It can assist with Carer Support; Counselling; Benefits; Health; Advocacy; Home facilities and services; Information; Advice; Lifestyle; Wellbeing; Telephone Helpline; Transport, Driving and Mobility. The organisation is experienced at helping with many issuses, provides home visits and signposts people to other local services. It works closely with the medical and health professionals. It also organises a number of social groups, including two Memory Cafes, two Lunch Clubs, a Visually Impaired Reading Group, Seated Exercise Class and has a twice yearly Membership Draw.