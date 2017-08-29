The Dementia Wellbeing Group is a chance for anyone affected by dementia or worried about their memory to relax, access support and talk about shared experiences with people who understand. Staff and volunteers are on hand to chat and can signpost you to further sources of support if you need them. It's also a chance to have fun, with a range of activities and regular trips out to enjoy.
