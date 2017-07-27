About Diamond Drop In Centre Dawley

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have opened seven Diamond Drop In Centres to support local people with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends. Each centre provides a chance to get to know others and share experiences in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The sessions provide members with support and information and an opportunity to take part in interesting activities, coordinated through a team of trained volunteers. The small charge for each session includes tea and light refreshments, as well as the cost of all the activities that are arranged. The centre provides the opportunity to meet guest speakers and participate in activities; so far sessions have been arranged on history, life story work, travel, food tasting and singing and have all proved very popular.