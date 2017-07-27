About Diamond Drop In Centre Donnington

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have opened seven Diamond Drop In Centres to support local people with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends. Each centre provides a chance to get to know others and share experiences in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The sessions provide members with support and information and an opportunity to take part in interesting activities, coordinated through a team of trained volunteers. The small charge for each session includes tea and light refreshments, as well as the cost of all the activities that are arranged. High Mount has recently been refurbished and a conservatory has been added to give us more space and a breakout area for carers. A new patio area has also been created so that our members can sit outside and relax in the good weather.