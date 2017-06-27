Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Diamond Drop In Centre Shrewsbury

Lindale Court Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire,
SY3 8NU
01743 233123
www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford/our-services/diamond-drop-in-centres
neil.brookes@ageukstw.org.uk

About Diamond Drop In Centre Shrewsbury

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have opened seven Diamond Drop In Centres to support local people with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends. Each centre provides a chance to get to know others and share experiences in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The sessions provide members with support and information and an opportunity to take part in interesting activities, coordinated through a team of trained volunteers. The small charge for each session includes tea and light refreshments, as well as the cost of all the activities that are arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
