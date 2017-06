About Diamond Drop In Centre Yorkfields

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have opened seven Diamond Drop In Centres to support local people with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends. Each centre provides a chance to get to know others and share experiences in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The sessions provide members with support and information and an opportunity to take part in interesting activities, coordinated through a team of trained volunteers. The sessions includes tea and light refreshments. Activities so far have included reminiscence, story telling, singing, music and crafts.