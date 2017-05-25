Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Early Onset Dementia Support Group

St George's Hospital Blackshaw Road, London,
SW17 0QT
0845 257 2250
www.youngdementiasupport.london/
barbara.stephens@dementiapathfinders.org

About Early Onset Dementia Support Group

Support Group meetings to provide an opportunity for young people with dementia and their supporters to talk about the challenges of living with dementia, share ideas and remain up to date on practical issues and scientific developments. The Support Group helps people with more advanced dementia to find their voice, through techniques such as imagery and physical expression. The meetings have fostered a real sense of community among people who otherwise feel very isolated.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Pathfinders CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia under 65 and their family and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

