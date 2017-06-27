Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Epsom and Ewell Wellbeing Centre

Sefton Road, Epsom, Surrey,
KT19 9HG
01372 727583
www.epsom-ewell.gov.uk/EEBC/Community+and+Living/Wellbeing+Centre
WellbeingCentre@epsom-ewell.gov.uk

About Epsom and Ewell Wellbeing Centre

The Wellbeing Centre at Epsom and Ewell supports the growing elderly population and vulnerable adults with their physical, emotional and mental health wellbeing. The Centre specialises in supporting people with memory loss, confusion and in the early stages of dementia and provides information, support and a pathway into appropriate assessment and accessing appropriate support services. The Wellbeing Centre runs daily activities during the week such as memory groups, tennis, mindfulness sessions, resistance band/weight training session, stimulating visual art and much more. Contact their office for a timetable. The Centre has a Community Alarm and Telecare demonstration suite, home aids and a bathroom adaption model.

Who runs this service

  • Epsom & Ewell Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
