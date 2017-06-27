About Epsom and Ewell Wellbeing Centre

The Wellbeing Centre at Epsom and Ewell supports the growing elderly population and vulnerable adults with their physical, emotional and mental health wellbeing. The Centre specialises in supporting people with memory loss, confusion and in the early stages of dementia and provides information, support and a pathway into appropriate assessment and accessing appropriate support services. The Wellbeing Centre runs daily activities during the week such as memory groups, tennis, mindfulness sessions, resistance band/weight training session, stimulating visual art and much more. Contact their office for a timetable. The Centre has a Community Alarm and Telecare demonstration suite, home aids and a bathroom adaption model.