Family Voice DEEP Worcester

Sandys Road Ombersley, Ombersley, Worcestershire,
WR9 0DY
01562 828894
www.hacw.nhs.uk/our-service/young-onset-dementia-new/
Rachael.hodgetts@nhs.net

About Family Voice DEEP Worcester

Opportunities to share ideas about services and help which would assist in supporting a family member or friend who is living with dementia at a younger age; meeting peers to work on short-term projects to influence change and developments that are of importance to you; working together on time limited projects which aim to educate others and influence service developments.

Who runs this service

  • Early Intervention Dementia Service

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Family members/ friends supporting someone living with a diagnosis of dementia who developed symptoms before the age of 65
  • Worcestershire Residents

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
