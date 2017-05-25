Opportunities to share ideas about services and help which would assist in supporting a family member or friend who is living with dementia at a younger age; meeting peers to work on short-term projects to influence change and developments that are of importance to you; working together on time limited projects which aim to educate others and influence service developments.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17